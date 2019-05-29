Premium bike segment growing: TVS

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:17 pm

Hyderabad: With the millennial population preferring to own a premium bike for their weekend travels and long drives, two-wheeler makers are betting big on the super-premium (above 250 CC) and premium segment (150 CC to 500 CC). Commenting on the segment, TVS Motor Company marketing (premium motorcycles) head Meghashyam Laxman Dighole said that there is a positive trend towards premium bikes as there is growing push towards weekend rides, long drives and also racing tracks.

“Although it is a niche segment but it is an important segment. We are witnessing a change in the need of the customers who are looking at premium bikes not for their daily commute but for their leisure activities. Due to this trend, the sales in the segment in the last one year have doubled to 1,000 units per month,” he said.

The Chennai-based two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer, which is on the number one position in the premium segment, has launched the upgraded version of TVS Apache RR 310 equipped with a Race Tuned (RT) Slipper Clutch. This upgrade enhances the customer’s riding experience and maintains vehicle stability at high speed during downshifts. Priced at Rs 2,20,000 (ex-showroom Hyderabad), the upgraded version of Apache RR 310 is also available in a new color – Phantom Black.

The upgraded vehicle will be competing with the likes of KTM, Kawasaki and Yamaha offerings in the premium and super-premium segment. In terms of future plans, TVS Motor Company is looking to launch new models in this segment and it will keep upgrading its current portfolio according to the needs of the customer.

