Premium laundry service launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quiclo laundry services was launched here on Thursday with an aim to cater to the laundry needs of diverse segments of customers. The company wants to cater to the premium laundry segments that require cautious cleaning of high-end fabrics, bedding, carpets and curtains.

The Indian laundry industry is estimated to be valued at Rs 2,20,000 crore, of which the unorganised market (dhobis, maid servants, and mom-and-pop stores) is worth around Rs 5,000 crore. The sector is fragmented with 7,67,000 establishments, 98 per cent of which is micro-sized laundries with fewer than 10 workers. The organised segment comprises a mere 2-3 per cent of the entire laundry market in India.

The company’s corporate office and plant employs around 100 people, who are functional across many teams — washing, pressing, packaging, marketing and analytics. Quiclo currently operates one plant in the city and is opening two more in the next five months. A total of five new plants will be set up within a year.

It will serve customers across Hyderabad and aims at scaling to the top in the city, after which it will move to other cities and towns across the country. There are plans to franchise the brand in other cities and towns.

