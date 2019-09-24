Premium liquor goes off shelves in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Johnnie Walker has stopped walking, literally, in Hyderabad, while the Black Dog has disappeared into the darkness. Premium liquor lovers in the city are finding it difficult to get the brands of their choice with many wine shop owners not stocking such premium liquors.

The reluctance to stock superior brands comes in the wake of fears that they might not get a licence when the new Excise policy will be announced.



Shopkeepers are also uncertain whether the State government will extend the existing Excise policy that is set to expire on September 30 for a month, or whether it will come up with a new policy for issuing licences.

With clarity yet to emerge on the policy, most shopowners are not purchasing stocks from the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) of the Prohibition and Excise department.

Many have stopped stocking premium brands like Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky and Black Dog Scotch whisky among others while there is an acute shortage of all kinds of rum across the city.

A few shop owners in Secunderabad and its surroundings and Gachibowli have also put up banners of stock clearance sales.

“At present, we are just focusing on daily sales without stocking much for the future because of the uncertainty over the licence period,” said G Venkatesh, a wine shop owner from Banjara Hills.

“We are hopeful of getting clarity over the licence within two days,” he said.

According to Venkatesh, a majority of shopkeepers earlier used to place bulk orders twice a week to get stock from the TSBCL depots. But these days, they were taking stock barely enough to meet the demand of regular customers, mostly the kind who prefer Royal Stag whisky over Johnnie Walker.

Telangana Wine Dealers Association General Secretary D Venkateswara Rao said liquor shops were allotted through a draw of lots for the two-year lease period from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019. However, this year, there was no information yet on the licence rules as the term will expire by September 30.

