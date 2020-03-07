‘Prepare action plan for procurement of rabi paddy’

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Nalgonda: Additional District Collector V Chandrasekhar on Saturday instructed officials to prepare an action plan for procurement of paddy in the district for yasangi crop season.

Interacting with Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), Tahsildars, officials of agriculture and cooperative departments through video conference from the district collectorate, Chandrasekhar said it was estimated by the officials that six lakh metric tons of paddy would be produced by the farmers in the district this yasangi season and same quantity of the crop would arrive to IKP and PACS paddy procurement centres, which would be opened in the district to ensure minimum support price(MSP) to the farmers. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to purchase entire produce which would be brought by the farmers to the procurement centres. The officials should also send mandal-wise proposals for paddy procurement, he directed.

He felt that team work of officials of agriculture, civil supplies and marketing departments was required for purchasing of the crop at procurement centres and transporting it to the mills. Tahsildars must inspect the paddy procurement centrers in their mandals and examine whether all the required facilities were provided for farmers at procurement centres. Sufficient number of weighing machines, moisture machines, gunny bags and tarpaulins should also made available at the paddy procurement centres, he added.

District Rural Development Officer Shekhar Reddy, District Cooperative Officer R Srinivas Murthy, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar Reddy and District Civil Supplies Officer Rukmini Devi participated in the video conference.

