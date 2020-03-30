Prepare action plan to procure paddy in Khammam: Ajay Kumar to officials

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar directed the district officials to be prepared with action plan for procurement of maize and paddy in yasangi season. In view of lockdown, the procurement this year would take place at the farm fields at village-level. The officials have to assess the production to make arrangements for gunny bags, harvester machines, he said.

Following the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister along with District Collector KV Karnan held a meeting with agriculture, marketing, civil supplies, transport, horticulture and FCI officials here on Monday. No inconvenience should be caused to farmers and everything regarding yasangi procurement should be well planned as desired by the State government. Coupons will be issued to the farmers based on the daily weighing capacity, he stated.

The procurement centres will be set up Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) as the unit and the society chairmen should be given the responsibility to handle the process. Harvesters have to be allotted depending on the mandal-wise cultivation of paddy, the Minister said. Steps to procure horticulture crops watermelon, papaya and orange and for their local consumption have to be taken. Marketing officials have to assess capacity of cold storages and chilli farmers be allowed to stock the produce without any excess charge, Ajay Kumar suggested.

As many as 431 procurement centres were being set up under the aegis of IKP and PACS in Khammam to procure paddy. About 138 Agriculture Extension Officers have gathered yasangi crop data. In Wyra and Sathupalli mandals harvesting was underway. It was estimated to procure five lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Around 290 harvesters available in Khammam district. Another 200 harvesters from other places were being arranged. About 80 lakh gunny bags would be required and 31 lakh bags available, Collector Karnan noted.

Consultations were on with Transport Associations for transporting maize and paddy. Tractors, mini trucks and lorries were being kept at the disposal of tahsildars. For maize procurement as many as 305 centres have been identified by Markfed. Giving further details of preparedness Karnan explained that sufficient quantity of tarpaulins, moisture measuring machines and weighing machines were being readied at all procurement centres.

