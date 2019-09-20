Prepare drinking water plan for erstwhile Nizamabad: KCR to officials

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday called for preparation of a comprehensive plan to supply drinking water to all the Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Nizamabad district. In view of inadequate water storage currently in Nizamsagar and Singur reservoirs, temporary arrangements must be made to ensure drinking water this year to all villages served by the two projects, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in his chambers in the Assembly where this issue, along with that of steps to be taken for solving issues surrounding podu cultivation in the former Nizamabad district, were discussed.

The Chief Minister said he will travel in the district for two days next month and hold discussions with people on matters relating to irrigation, drinking water and podu lands and find permanent solutions to these.

SRSP comfortable

He said that with the linking of Kaleshwaram project with Sri Ram Sagar Project, the entire SRSP ayacut will receive assured irrigation in the future. He also said lift irrigation systems should be installed at Guthpa and Alisagar to supply water to Armoor, Banswada, and Balkonda constituencies. The required surveys should be conducted without wasting any time to determine the locations for installing the water lifts and determine the ayacut to be served in each village, he told Irrigation Department officials. The government has decided to ensure not less than 90 TMCft of water at SRSP reservoir and with this in view, irrigation should be ensured to the maximum possible ayacut, he added.

The Chief Minister said though reservoirs and tanks in the State were brimming, Singur and Nizamsagar did not get adequate water. He instructed officials to prepare plans to draw water from Pargi, Komati Banda, SRSP reservoirs and any other possible source to supply water to the villages. Where these systems cannot reach villages, water tankers should be pressed into service and groundwater drawn from borewells should also be used. The next summer should be trouble-free for all these areas, he said.

This is a temporary issue and will be solved in a year as from next year, water will be supplied from the Mallannasagar reservoir to Singur and Nizamsagar, Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Blames land records

With reference to podu lands, the Chief Minister said that in erstwhile Nizamabad district, one of the reasons for problems cropping up is because of differences between forest and revenue department land records. During his visit next month to the district, he said programmes for permanent irrigation and drinking water supply will be launched.

The meeting was attended among others by Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, Chief Secretary S K Joshi, MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan, A Jeevan Reddy, Hanumanth Shinde, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Surender, Subhash Reddy, MLC, Principal Secretary in the CMO S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, OSD Priyanka Varghese, Irrigation E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, and other top Irrigation Department officials.

