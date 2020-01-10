Prepare error-free electoral rolls, Khammam Collector tells officials

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Khammam: District Collector R V Karnan on Friday directed officials to take special care in preparing voters rolls that were free from duplicate entries and logical errors. He said every youngster who attained voting right by January 1 must be enrolled in electoral rolls. Similarly if there were transgenders eligible to enroll as voters have to be enrolled in the voters list, he noted.

Karnan held a video-conference with mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs), tahsildars and booth level officers from Khammam on Friday to review arrangements for the celebration of National Voters Day on Jan 25. He advised polling booth level officials to be available at their booths on Saturday and Sunday for the special campaign of summery revision of electoral rolls. The names of VIPs and persons with disabilities have to be verified.

MPDOs, tahsildars and booth level officers have to make required arrangements for celebrating Voters Day. Essay writing and elocution competitions have to be conducted on Jan 21 for school and college students, the Collector suggested. Zilla Parishad CEO Ch Priyanka, trainee Collector Adarsh Surabhi, District Revenue Officer Sirisha and DRDO PD B Indumathi were present.

