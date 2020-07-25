Prepare policy guidelines for sale of Rajiv Swagruha flats: Vemula Prashant

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Minister for R&B and Housing Vemula Prashant Reddy has directed officers to prepare policy guidelines for the sale of 3,716 flats built under the Rajiv Swagruha programme in Bandlaguda and Pocharam. The Minister reviewed the proposed sale of the flats with housing officials and representatives of Knight Frank India Pvt Ltd, the valuers here on Friday.

In all 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda township and 1470 flats in Pocharam are up for sale. The Minister wanted to know how much will be the revenue to the government if 3716 of completed flats would fetch if put to sale in their present condition. The Minister further directed the official and also the valuers to see that the value can be refined by improving the pitch of the sale commensurate with the present day market value in the real estate sector.

Housing Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, Director SE Ravinder Reddy and others attended the meeting

