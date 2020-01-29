Prepare to go on a divine plane

By | Published: 9:43 pm

It’s that time of the year when musicians descend to the city for a week of all things of classical music. The Sanskriti Foundation is presenting the fifth edition of Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) at Shilparamam, Madhapur. The festival planned on a grand scale encompasses seven events spread over five days from January 29 to February 2.

Among the artists in the line-up are singers Lakshmi Srikala and Chaitra, NC Kousik Kalyan, violinist Bhatti Pavan Singh, TK Sisters, B Indira Kameswara Rao to name a few. The Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) is an iconic music festival commemorating the saint Tyagaraja.

HTAMF is an annual showcase event where connoisseurs of Carnatic music can enjoy performances by promising artistes and various groups of art communities from the twin cities and all over India. The main event the Pancharatna Seva, will be held on February 2 and will consist of two segments – Sanmanam of a renowned musician wherein Sanskriti Foundation recognises their service and dedication to the field of Carnatic music and Pancharatna Seva which will be attended by artists from the twin cities to deliver a reverberating rendition of Tyagaraja sadhguru’s music.

Close to 20 plus concerts with up to 100 experienced musicians and artistes will light up the evening concerts. Over 500 promising musicians, artists and teacher-student communities from the twin cities and across India would be performing at the festival.

