Prepare water maps for Karimnagar and Nizamabad cities

By | Published: 2:12 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao has on Monday asked officials of Karimnagar and Nizamabad administrations to accord top most priority for maintainance of roads and sanitation in the cities.

At a meeting called to review the situation in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipal corporations, the minister asked officials and elected representatives to focus more on basic minimum needs of citizens and also to ensure improvement of traffic junctions, parks and crematoria.

The minister also asked the officials to identify all the dilapidated structures in the two corporation limits and demolish them in view of the ensuing rainy season. He said the two corporations should also focus on completing an energy audit of the two cities with a fortnight and prepare a water map too

Asking the officials to step up efforts to construct rain harvesting structures, waste management techniques should also be followed in Nizamabad and Karimnagar. He said officials should also plan for setting up two modern slaughter houses.

He appreciated the efforts of Karimnagar municipal corporation in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by ministers Gangula Kamalakar, V Prashanth Reddy, legislator Rasamayi Balakishan, Ganesh Gupta, Jeevan reddy and Bajireddy Goverdhan, according to an official press release here.

Watch:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .