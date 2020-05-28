Prepared for locust attack: Adilabad Collector

By | Published: 11:04 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Even as Telangana has been waging a formidable battle against coronavirus for the past three months, now comes a new development that of a potential invasion by swarms of locusts from the neighbouring districts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Adilabad District Collector A Sridevasena, one of the officials on high alert since the district borders Maharashtra, believes that based on the travel path of the locust swarms and present wind direction, they may be moving up north towards Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

“Nevertheless, we are all prepared to take the swarms on since its travel path is unpredictable and basically depends on wind direction. We have fully loaded fire tenders ready with chemical sprays should they surface in this part of the State,” she told Telangana Today over phone.

She said neem oil also is a proven substance to keep the locusts away, and as such, they have enough stocks of neem oil too to be used should the locusts appear.

Devasena went on to point out that the locusts not only launch an invasion in search of food but also a place to lay eggs. “They look for sandy soil to lay eggs but here we have black cotton soil, and to that extent, we are in a better position,” she said.

On awareness among farmers about the possible attack by locusts, the Collector said the district administration was already in the process of holding cluster-level meetings with farmers to discuss the new regulated farming policy of the State government, and this had come as a handy platform to explain to them the steps to be taken in case there is an attack.

“Most of the people are already aware of these developments, thanks to the access they have now to various media platforms,” she said.

