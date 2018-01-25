Preperation for celestial wedding begins in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Mancherial: The eight-day long annual ceremonies related to celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy began on the premises of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gudem village of Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.

The ancient shrine was decorated with colourful lamps and flowers. Special prayers were performed to mark the occasion.

Executive Officer of the temple Narayana said a slew of spiritual programmes would be conducted everyday. Nithya Nidhi and Deeksha Kankanadharana were held on the maiden day.

A Navagraha homam will be conducted on January 30 and chariot procession of t presiding deity would be carried out on February 1.

The officer said elaborate angements were in place for smooth conduct of festivities and for convenience of pilgrims. Toilets and drinking water arrangements had been made, besides a medical camp for handling emergencies. Devotees from various parts of Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra were expected to take part in the ceremonies.

Located on the right bank of Godavari river, the abode of Sri Satayanarayana Swamy is considered Annavaram of Telangana. It is a major pilgrim centre of Mancherial district. It registers an income of Rs 1.50 crore per annum.

Devotees throng the shrine and perform Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam on many auspicious occasions of a calendar year in particular during the holy month of Shravanam and Kartheekam.