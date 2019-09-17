Prepping young minds of Telangana for challenges

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: To provide quality, free and holistic education to children drawn from economically weaker sections, within a short span of five years, the State government has established a staggering 602 residential schools across Telangana. Out of the 602 residential schools, the State government has set-up 242 residential schools under BC Welfare, 204 under minority welfare, 104 under SC development and 52 under tribal welfare departments.

The newly setup residential schools are not only providing academics but also offering free accommodation and mess facility for a total of 2,39,749 students under different welfare departments.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in the floor of the Assembly said that the residential schools were imparting regular academics besides coaching for various competitive examinations like Joint Entrance Examination, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test.

Given the popularity and success of the residential schools, the Minister said there had been enormous pressure on public representatives from people of their respective constituencies seeking seats.

While these residential schools have become a boon for students particularly from the marginalised sections, they also have generated enough employment for the government job seekers. According to department authorities, in the last five years, as many as 11,785 including teaching and non-teaching were recruited in these residential schools.

More recruitment, particularly in the schools falling under BC Welfare is in the pipeline as the department has set up 119 new BC welfare residential schools across the State this year. Sources in the department said that indents for about 1,700 posts were being prepared and soon they would be sent to Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board for issuance of notifications.

Not just establishing the residential schools, the government is equally supporting them with financial assistance. So far, the government has spent a total of Rs.2, 243.46 crore on newly set up schools. According to authorities, the government has been spending more than Rs.1 lakh per annum on each student studying in the residential schools.

Apart from providing common menu card for breakfast, lunch and dinner, which includes non-vegetarian food, milk, fine rice and nutritional supplement, the schools involve every student in summer camps and other empowerment programmes for overall development.

