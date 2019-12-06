Preserve bodies till Monday evening: HC to Telangana government

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: A specially constituted bench of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the government to preserve the bodies of the four victims of the encounter connected with the Disha Murder case till 6 pm on Monday.

The bench comprising MS Ramchander Rao and Justice Laxman, in a late evening special sitting, was dealing with a letter addressed by Sajaya and 14 other activists on the ‘encounter death’ of the four victims. Advocate General (AG) B S Prasad Rao informed the Court that the post-mortem was being conducted strictly in accordance with the law as laid down by the Supreme Court and pictorial evidence was also recorded as required under the law.

The bench directed the recording of the post-mortem to be put on a CD and a pen drive and be handed over to the Sessions Judge of Mahabubnagar who was earlier designated as the fast track Court for the trial of Disha rape and murder case.

The representation was received by the office of the Chief Justice earlier in the evening at 6pm requesting “judicial intervention” over the “extra judicial killing.” The bench resumed at 8pm. The AG informed the Court that the post-mortem was being done at the Government District Hospital at Mahabubnagar under the supervision of the Superintendent of the hospital and a team of forensic doctors of Gandhi Hospital. The disc and the pen drive is required to be handed over to the sessions judge tonight. The bench directed that the matter to be listed before the bench presided over by the Chief Justice on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .