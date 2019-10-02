President Kovind inaugurates 70th TB seal campaign

By | Published: 7:47 pm

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the 70th TB (tuberculosis) seal campaign of the Tuberculosis Association of India here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly had mentioned that India would eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

He had said: “India’s goal to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 — five years ahead of the deadline set by the UN under its sustainable development goals — shows New Delhi’s dedication towards achieving the SDGs.”

Every year to raise funds for tuberculosis, the Tuberculosis Association of India conducts the campaign called ‘TB seal’.