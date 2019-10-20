President Kovind unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Philippines

By | Published: 10:51 am

Manila: President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Centre of Peace Education at Miriam College here on Sunday.

“This bust of Mahatma Gandhi is a gift from the people of India to you,” Kovind said during his address on the occasion.

“But the Mahatma belongs to all peoples, all cultures and all societies. May he continue to guide us in our shared journey of peace, harmony and sustainable development for all.”

The President said that he hopes the generation of students who pass through the gates of the Centre of Peace Education will continue to be inspired by Gandhi’s legacy “of being just and ethical in conduct; compassionate and humble in treating fellow human beings; and standing up and championing truth and truth alone, even in most trying times.” Kovind said that he feels honoured to unveil Gandhi’s bust in the Philippines, which is the land of Jose Rizal.

“Both Mahatma Gandhi and Jose Rizal believed in the power of peace and non-violence. The avenue in New Delhi named after your national hero continues to inspire and motivate us.”

The President is on a five-day state visit to the Philippines, which has witnessed the signing of four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture.