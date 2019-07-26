President, PM, Armed Forces remember Kargil heroes

By | Published: 3:37 pm

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Friday commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War to remember the valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. “A grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned,” the President tweeted.

The Prime Minister expressed his heart-felt gratitude. “This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers. On this occasion, my humble tribute to those mighty warriors, who gave up their all to defend their motherland,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“Let’s pay homage to the Kargil martyrs and salute the courage, valour and sacrifice of our bravehearts. Let’s remember the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers of India, to uphold and safeguard the integrity of the nation,” said Indian Air Force.

“26 July immortalised as Kargil Vijay Diwas is saga of glorious victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy soldiers fought legendary battles in Drass, Kaksar, Batalik & Turtok sectors. #Salute to the courage, valour & sacrifice of our martyrs & heroes,” tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).