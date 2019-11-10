President, PM wish people on Milad-un-Nabi

By | Published: 1:44 pm

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi — the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Extending the wishes, the President wrote on Twitter: “On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. His message of universal brotherhood and compassion inspires us to work for the well being of all.”

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. Inspired by the thoughts of Prophet Muhammad, may this day further the spirit of harmony and compassion in society. May there be peace all around.”