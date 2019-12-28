President Ram Nath Kovind’s southern sojourn ends, returns to New Delhi

By | Published: 3:16 pm 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has left for Delhi after his winter sojourn in Hyderabad on Saturday. At Hakimpet Air force Station , Governor Dr Tamilisai Sundararajan, Chief Minister Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet Ministers, Officials bade a farewell to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind has arrived here 20 December evening at the Hakimpet Air force station on his southern sojourn. The president and first lady Savita Kovind stayed at the President’s House in Bolaram , Secunderabad . On 22 the president attended a function of Indian Red Cross Society , Telangana at the Raj Bhavan.

On 23 the president left for Pondicherry university. on 25 the President will visited Kanyakumari. After returning to Hyderabad he hosted a reception for senior dignitaries of the State, Ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad.