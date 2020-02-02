President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Saturday for a two-day visit to Hyderabad. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya received him at the Begumpet airport. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy were among the dignitaries who received the President.

The President reached Raj Bhavan where he will stay for the night. He will visit the newly inaugurated meditation centre at the global headquarters of Heartfulness Institute in Rangareddy district on Sunday. The President will address the gathering on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the formation of Shri Rama Chandra Mission. He will return to Raj Bhavan and leave for Delhi from Begumpet.

