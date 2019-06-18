Press Academy reviews implementation of benefits in Telangana

By | Published: 2:05 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Press Academic chairman Allam Nayarayana on Tuesday called on officials to ensure any issues with respect to extension of journalist bus passes and health cards without any delays. Chairing a meeting with officials from Information & Public Relations Department, Arogyasri Health and TSRTC, Narayana said with the validity of current media accreditation cards will end on June 30 and officials should ensure that journalists do not face difficulties in terms of extending bus passes and health card benefits.

Arogyasri officials said since the introduction of the health card scheme for journalists, so far, 4,825 media persons had availed 12,783 types of healthcare services worth Rs 20,40,59,431. They also said that there was some confusion over corporate hospitals accepting the health cards for journalists but the fact was that if the proper system was followed, there were no problems on this front. With respect to the bus passes, Narayana sugWgested that the journalists should be allowed to utilise Vajra bus services too.

The meeting also decided that the journalists belonging to the newly carved out districts of Mulugu and Narayanpet should also get the accreditations in a smooth manner. The meeting was attended by I&PR joint director, Academy secretary DS Jagan, Arogyasri Health Care Trust Joint Executive Officer Sudhakar Rao, RTC chief PRO Kiran Kumar Reddy, assistant directors Hashmi, manager Laxman Kumar, Srinivas and others.

