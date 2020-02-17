‘Pressure Cooker’ an honest story of our generation

By | Published: 8:48 pm

If there are people who make their dreams a reality, brothers Sujoi and Sushil Karampuri belong to that set of tribe. Abandoning a promising career in IT, a luxurious lifestyle in the USA, the Warangal-born brothers moved to India along with families to achieve their childhood dreams — filmmaking, a trip to Mongolia, a drive to Central Asia and also carpentry among their list of goals.

Before pondering on Pressure Cooker, the duo has dabbled with carpentry by hiring a godown. Abruptly, their focus shifted to making a movie. This Friday, the duo is coming before Telugu audiences to tell a quirky and interesting tale titled Pressure Cooker, what they term “a collective experience of our generation.” Without a bankable star, the directors wanted to take aboard a young crop of actors — Sai Ronak and Preethi Asrani in the lead while Rahul Ramakrishna and Tanikella Bharani play crucial roles.

The story is ‘part realistic and part fictional’, say Sujoi and Sushil and add that there was a certain amount of cinematic liberty taken to weave the story. However, they haven’t fallen in the trap of commercial metres in the process. Rather, they have stuck to their already drawn theme throughout. “Luckily, we haven’t listened to people surrounding us.

It was a collective effort to write the script and by our childhood friend, too, assisted us. Audiences come to theatre only if the product is good and film has content,” Sushil says. The movie tells the story of a young person who faces constant pressure from his family. “In some families, parents hesitate to meet neighbours when the child fails to secure a rank in academics.

EAMCET, IIT and competitive exams are a different ball game. We are not saying it is a bad or good precedent. We’re narrating a common story that happened in Telugu families. There would be massive pressure on the child. And passing engineering, the story narrates how a student faces hurdles. A roadblock from parents who do not allow the children to follow their passion,” the directors say.

