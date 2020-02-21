‘Pressure Cooker’ is an average fare

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Once upon a time, or, in reality, parents in any typical conservative Telugu family had high dreams on their children. Of course, peer pressure and societal influence reared their ugly heads in shaping the lives of young students. Pressure Cooker basically harps on this subject. The movie chugs off with with Siddipet-based Narayana Rao who dreams big of making his son (Sai Ronak) an IT engineer in future. Like all his cousins and relatives, Narayana Rao trains his son (Sai Ronak) to become an engineer right from nursery.

America is infused into his fresh mind, day in and day out. No topic ends without a mention of becoming an NRI. More than his son, Narayana Rao pins high hopes of sending him USA sometime in future. Unfortunately, post engineering, Sai Ronak’s visa to USA gets frequently rejected by the embassy. His family including his father and himself are terribly upset with the rejection. And neighbours and freinds appear instantly to poke fun and throw banters over visa rejection.

This hurts Sai deeply and he decides to shift to Hyderabad and make trails to US. Sai Ronak happens to meet Preeti, an independent artist who has flair for art and painting. A small brawl among the two lands Sai in danger. Tanikella Bharani rescues him from it. Later, the story takes an unexpected turn after Sai gets duped by a broker who promises him to send to USA. And how Sai gets out of it? Would he able to achieve his American dream? The second half has all the answers.

Pressure Cooker had raised expectations of the audiences right from the day teaser was out. And with singer Rahul Sipligunj’s quirky song doing the rounds on internet, expectations sky-rocketed further. Top actors too had extended their support to the film in the form of tweets and video messages. But, in reality, the script fails to connect the dots in the process of story narration and screenplay. The regular boy-girl love track between Sai and Preeti looked fluffy. Some sequences of Tanikella Bharani, his sons and daughter-in-laws — emotions surrounding the drama connect well with the audiences. Rahul Ramakrishna as Sai’s friend gave his best as usual. Rajai Rowan too looked impressive as a supporting actor. Preeti fetches her marks for her cute expressions. Sai Ronak would have done better.

Dollar dreams, American education, work visa were were among daily topics of discussion in some families. However, the scenario and the mindset has been gradually changed in the present days perhaps due to social and economic conditions. But “pressure on children” is subterraneously evident, if not openly.

The theme of Sujoi and Sushil evokes interest among audiences but screenplay is a bit disappointing.

