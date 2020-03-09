Pressure from elder brother might have led to suicide: Perumalla Amrutha

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Nalgonda: Perumalla Amrutha, daughter of Maruthi Rao, on Monday expressed doubt that Rao might have committed suicide due to pressure from his brother Sravan on the matters related to properties.

She said Rao was not a weak man and would not commit suicide fearing a cour case. After relatives of Rao did not allow her to have a glimpse of her father’s body, she addressed a media conference at the residence of her father-in-law in Miryalaguda.

She said it’s been one and half year since her husband Pranay was by killed by goons hired by Rao, and questioned how could anyone say that Rao committed suicide due to fear of punishment by court.

The reasons for suicide could be different. She suspected that Rao ended his life due to differences with Sravan on property issues.

According to her knowledge, Rao and Sravan divided properties after his release from the jail. Shravan might have forced Rao to remove his name from the will. Amrutha said she, her mother, and father, always lived in fear of Sravan in the joint family. Sravan also provoked Rao after she married outside her caste.

She said suicide note belonged to Rao. She also said that whoever killed her husband must be punished in the court.

When questioned about last wish of Rao asking her to go to her mother, Amrutha said she would soon meet her mother. There was a threat to her mother from Sravan, she alleged.

She would take care of her mother and take a separate house, if her mother was ready to live with her. But, she was not ready to leave the family of Pranay. She said she had been in pain since her husband was killed, and she could understand what her mother must be going through now. She made it clear that she didn’t want a single rupee from her father’s property.

Reacting to the allegations made by Amrutha, Sravan spoke to media persons and said he had no differences with his brother on property matters. Amrutha always had an eye on properties of Maruthi Rao and was making false allegations against him. He didn’t want anything from his brother’s properties. He would have no objection, if Amrutha came to meet her mother.

