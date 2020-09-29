Pretty in polka dots

From Sara Ali Khan to Deepika Padukone, and Kate Middleton to Samantha Akkineni, the beautiful pattern is being worn by celebrities world over

“There is never a wrong time for a polka dot,” Marc Jacobs said. The iconic designer couldn’t have been more right. While most of us have shifted to comfortable sweatpants and athleisure in the pandemic, there are some days we just feel like wearing cute clothes, putting on some makeup and pampering ourselves. When such an occasion arises, go for a chic polka dot top, skirt, dress or even a sari.

Celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mouni Roy, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kate Middleton, Katy Perry, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni and Alia Bhatt have been lately setting style statements in polkas.

Actor Dia Mirza recently wore a beautiful handspun and handwoven cotton muslin jamdani sari with indigo polkas by Maku Textiles. Star kid Suhana Khan’s latest photos on Instagram see her wearing a mini polka dot dress with a Louis Vuitton bag. While pop star Katy Perry wore polka dot outfits in purple and green during her pregnancy, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is known for her love affair with polkas. Meanwhile, southern star Samantha Akkineni recently sported a polka dot dress by Saaki.

“Polka dots are a classic since many years. They are super cute to sport in any season as they are easy to play around with. They give you such a young feeling and look overall,” says well-known fashion blogger Meenakshi Pamnani. “Personally, I am a big fan of polkas. I’ve worn it as resort wear, for a staycation, for a cute date at a restaurant during my trip to London, layering it with a furry coat when it got a little chilly,” she adds.

On how to accessorise polkas, she says, “Hair bands are always cute with polkas. If not hair bands, cute hair clips with embellished pearls/letters are a big hit!”

Celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle, who has worked with Telugu stars such as Pooja Hegde, Raashi Khanna and Ram Pothineni feels that polkas will never go out of fashion. “We can go for retro, modern or classic looks with polkas. Even men can go for polkas — ankle-length trousers teamed up with polka dots socks is so in trend. Men can even opt for polka dots ties and pocket squares. Dotted T-shirts and shirts are fashionable too. For women, a plain churidar with a polka dots duppata will look fabulous,” suggests Ashwin.

