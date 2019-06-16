‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Brant Daugherty marries actress Kim Hidalgo

By | Published: 11:23 am

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Brant Daugherty exchanged vows with actress Kim Hidalgo on Saturday in Northern California.”We’re so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife!” the newlyweds quoted by People as saying.

Daugherty and Hidalgo met on a dating app three years ago and fell in love.Daugherty proposed Hidalgo last year on Valentine’s Day during a trip to Europe. “The day I proposed was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life!” recalled Daugherty.Daugherty looked dapper in a bespoke suit by JB Clothiers while the bride chose to wear beaded, mermaid-style gown featuring a long train.

Hidalgo’s bridesmaids included her sister, Daugherty’s sister, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Samantha Droke.The newlyweds have a plan to go to Greece for their honeymoon.

“We’re just looking forward to spending some time together,” said Daugherty.”Now it’s official! Eventually, we want to have a family in a few years and just continue to create and love each other. We do great things together,” added Hidalgo.