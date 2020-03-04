Pretty Pochampally fabrics beckon fashionistas

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Telugu upcoming actor Lakshmi Jay formally inaugurated the six-day hand-woven eco-friendly handloom products, Pochampally IKAT Art Mela 2020 at Kolanu Narayana Reddy Garden, Nizampet Road, KPHB.

On the occasion, Lakshmi said, “It’s nice to see various apparel, particularly Ikat fabrics, silk and cotton saris, to be showcased for the handloom fashion connoisseurs.”

“Handlooms are part of an age-old Indian tradition — element of Indian culture and rich artistry. By promoting handlooms, we support the artisans and local community who have been passing on their skills for generations,” said Pochampally Handloom Park director Lava Kumar.

“The beauty of Ikat lies in the unpredictability of the fabric’s texture, which is made possible by using latest techniques. It is a textile technique in which patterns are achieved by tying and dyeing the yarn prior to weaving. This unique process gives Ikat fabrics their distinct feathered identity,” he added.The expo is on till March 8 from 10 am to 8:30 pm.

