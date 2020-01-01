Prevent pollution and dust from damaging your mane

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Scalp skin is more delicate because of the number of sebaceous glands, sweat glands, and hair follicles, hence it’s imperative to take steps to prevent it from damage.Did you know our scalp comprises of 1, 50,000 hair follicles? Excessive exposure to pollution, dust and dirt can cause scalp irritation and wreak havoc for your hair. The pollutants enter the skin barrier and produce free radicals which further aggravate your scalp leading to inflammation, dehydration and ageing of the same.

Just as one uses specific products to address different skin concerns, so too should one use specific targeted solutions to remedy scalp issues. A well trained professional expert at a salon is best suited to diagnose your concerns and recommend what will work for you.

To ensure a healthy scalp, one must use a good shampoo as per your scalp type to purify and amp; rebalance your scalp. A wide range of Silicon-free scalp specific shampoos – for various concerns oily, dry, sensitive, hair loss, thinning to cleanse deep can help your scalp and keep it well-moisturised.

These shampoos with their unique formulation carry AOX Complex (L-carnosine, Vitamin E and Moringa) that have anti-oxidation properties and fight internal and external aggression. After the shampoo is washed out, it is essential to rebalance the scalp with a treatment designed specifically to be applied on the scalp. It soothes & hydrates the scalp restoring the oil/moisture balance.

Apart from using the suitable shampoo and conditioner, your hair needs protection against the pollutants in the winter air, which cause static and flyaways. Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oil helps fight frizz and static and gives a healthy shine too. Use it to touch up your hair during the day. The oil doesn’t sit on the surface of your hair but gets absorbed to provide nourishment all day long.