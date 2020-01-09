Prevent side effects of cellulitis

By | Published: 7:15 pm 7:19 pm

Cellulitis is an infection that can develop underneath the layers of thin skin. It is usually caused by Streptococcus or Staphylococcus bacteria and usually occurs in the lower limbs at the ankles, but for that matter, it could actually develop anywhere in the body. The challenge with cellulitis is that if it is not treated promptly, it could as well spread to other areas of the body and cause emergencies and complications.

Cellulitis could start with a little cut, scratch or a bite. It is usually associated with itching, pain and tenderness of the area with a tight, glossy skin over the affected area. The area becomes red and swollen with fever. If the blood circulation to the area is not up to the mark, there is a chance of pus or abscess. One should be conscious if a person with cellulitis develops fever with chills and sometimes shakes sweats. Pain in the muscles, numbness of the affected area, dizziness can usually mean the patient is losing electrolytes from the tissues. All the symptoms mean that the infection has spread to other areas of the body. Such a condition is called as septicaemia.

Lymph is the liquid product of the immune system which helps remove toxins and waste products from the area and it can get blocked due to cellulitis which is called as lymphoedema. The infective agent spreads and cuts off the blood supply to the affected part and the disease could develop.

To nip the infection in the bud is the challenge, medicines like Merc sol, Anthrac, Ars alb, Secale cor, Belladonna are a few remedies that can limit the infection while Hepar and Silicea are good enough to drain out the pus. Apis mel and Natrum mur good to reduce the inflammation while Bryonia and Rhus tox are known to help lymph clean up the area.

