Preventive detention challenged

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter, on Thursday heard two writ petitions filed by Saba Begum and Sayed Afzali Begum of Hyderabad against the preventive detention order passed by the government. The two detainees were accused of having stolen various articles, including gold necklaces and money. The petitioners challenged the order as a false case fabricated by the police under political pressure. When the bench asked the government why the culprits would retain the articles for more than three years instead of disposing them of, Special Government Pleader Sharath stated that the culprits were waiting for the dust to settle down before they sold the articles. The Acting Chief Justice pointed out that the recorded statements of the detainees appeared to be parroted and spoke volumes about the methods used by the police to falsely implicate individuals. The government requested the bench to grant them further time to produce concrete evidence. The bench adjourned the matter for further hearing.

Arrest set aside

The same bench directed the government to avoid preventive detention as far as possible as it takes away the rights of an individual. Sujatha, a resident of Warangal district, filed habeas corpus writ plea challenging the detention of her husband, who had been accused of peddling drugs. The Special Government Pleader informed the bench that offenders under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have to be dealt with in a stricter manner as these offences tear the very fabric of society. The bench concurred but held that the government was not justified in passing the preventive detention orders when the detainee was already prosecuted under the NDPS Act. The bench disposed of the case setting aside the arrest.

Court’s earlier order questioned

Justice A Rajasekhara Reddy of the Telangana High Court adjourned a batch of writ petitions challenging the action of the police in not registering a complaint filed by the petitioners. The counsel for the petitioners questioned an earlier order passed by the court which states that the petitioner can approach the High Court only after all his other remedies exhaust. In the earlier order, the court held that when a complaint was not registered by the Station House Officer, the complainant can approach the Magistrate under Criminal Procedure Code or the office of the Superintendent of Police. The court opined that if they entertain such petitions, they will be flooded with such petitions and would not be able to do other work. The petitioners submitted that most of the complaints unregistered belong to the complainants of marginalised society as they are looked down upon. The bench adjourned the matter to Monday.