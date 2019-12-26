Priceless Ruler best bet for Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:54 pm

Chennai: The R. Foley-trained Priceless Ruler appeals most for the P.M. Anthony Memorial Cup 1000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Mazikeen 1, Cleona 2, Tencendur 3

2. Wise Don 1, Famous Queen 2, Lady Blazer 3

3. Jagathi 1, Vinco 2, Love Supreme 3

4. Blue Bliss 1, Star Guitar 2, Olympicduel 3

5. Priceless Ruler 1, Emissary 2, Lady Elise 3

6. Glorious Champ 1, Don’t Dilly Dally 2, Silverman 3

7. Star Waves 1, Striking Distance 2, Stern Maiden 3

Day’s Best: Wise Don.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

