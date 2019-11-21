Prices of onion, garlic go through roof; consumer hit in Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am 10:28 pm

Adilabad: Prices of both onions and garlic, key ingredients in Indian dishes, have soared, bringing tears to consumers in the State, following a drop in arrival of the commodities from neighbouring Maharashtra and other States that are largest producers. While public are hesitant to buy onions and garlic, eateries have reduced using the two essential commodities.

Onions are now priced at Rs 80 per kg, while garlic is sold at Rs 210 a kg, indicating a steep rise. A few weeks ago, the price of onion was around Rs 40 per kg. The rate of garlic was Rs 100 per kg till October. This suggests that the two commodities witnessed an increase of over 100 per cent. The dip in supply of the two essential ingredients is attributed to the surge.

Afzal, a vendor belonging to Mancherial district headquarters, told ‘Telangana Today’ that prices of both onion and garlic had shot up in the past couple of months. He said that supply was hit due to rise in demand for the same from Northern States. The situation is likely to remain the same for the next three months, he opined.

The customers are bearing the brunt of the soaring prices. They are not showing interest to include the ingredients as much the quantity as they were adding in the past. “We were consuming at least 2 kilo grams of onions per month. We now, the consumption has been cut by 50 percent, following the drastic rise in the rates,” Ch Srilatha, a homemaker from Laxminagar informed.

Meanwhile, hotels and roadside food joints are not using the onions in cooking curries, snacks and other dishes. They are not serving the onions along with certain eatables considering the increase in the rate of the ingredient. The skyrocketed prices seem to have taken toll on the consumers and eateries alike.

