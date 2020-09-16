Prices of vegetables skyrocket in Hyderabad

Incessant rains over the State impacts arrival of vegetables in the city resulted in price hike

12:07 am

Hyderabad: The prices of essential vegetables, right from that of tomatoes to that of green chillies, have gone up sharply in Rythu Bazaars and retail stores across the city.

With farmers in neighbourhood districts all set to cultivate new crops in the season, crop arrivals to the State capital have come down and accordingly, the prices have shot up in vegetable markets here. This apart, the incessant rains over the State too have impacted vegetable arrivals in the city.

Subsequently, tomatoes, green chilli, bitter gourd, lady’s fingers, carrots, potatoes and others have all become costlier. Tomatoes, which came at Rs 28 a kg at Rythu Bazars in August have witnessed a steady rise in prices and were available at Rs 45 a kg on Monday.

Similarly, green chilli, which was sold at around Rs 30 a kg is now being sold at Rs 55 a kg in the city. On Monday, the prices of bitter gourd, lady’s fingers, carrot and potato per kg were Rs 45, Rs 35, Rs 45 and Rs 38 respectively. These prices were at Rythu Bazaars, with the prices being higher by around Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg on each of these vegetables in retail shops and colony markets.

According to marketing committee officials, heavy rains had damaged many fields, while there were also transport hurdles in supplying vegetables to the city, both of which combined to bring about the price hike for vegetables.

P Ramesh, Estate Officer, Erragadda Model Rythu Bazar, said vegetable prices would be under control after two weeks. “Once farmers cultivate the second crop in this season, there will be adequate supplies to the city. On Monday, we received a total arrival of 1,500 quintals of vegetables,” he said.

According to him, among all vegetables, the supplies of tomatoes and green chilli have dropped considerabaly. The usual arrivals of 200 quintals of tomatoes in Erragadda Rythu Bazaar plummeted to 100 quintals only on Monday, while green chilli dropped from 50 quintals to 28 quintals, he said.

In Rythu Bazaars and local markets of Hyderabad, vegetables are supplied from parts of Rangareddy, Medchal, Medak, Chevella, Vikarabad and other neighbourhood.

