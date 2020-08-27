Pride Honda unveils new Jazz in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The all new Jazz was launched with refreshed looks, premium styling along with segment leading features at Pride Honda, Madhapur, on Thursday.

Pride Group CEO, Rakesh Kumar, customer Mahipal Reddy and Pride Group General Manager, Kirit Kumar, participated in the event.

Designed for the very demanding, the new Jazz exemplifies perfection with its modern sporty styling, aerodynamic efficiency, class-leading cabin space, advanced technology and full range of safety features, a press release said.

To cater to the customers who are not only discerning but also want the best, the New Jazz line-up has been enriched with the addition of a new flagship grade ZX, it said.

In terms of exterior design, new Honda Jazz comes with several refinements including new chrome accentuated high gloss black grill, advanced LED package of new LED headlamp with DRL, new LED fog lamps, signature rear LED wing light and newly-designed front and rear bumpers, the release added.

