‘Pride of Telangana’ for well-known names

Hyderabad: The Round Table India held its second edition of the ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards at a glittering event on Saturday evening. The awards were in 12 different categories and the winners were felicitated by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The awardees included well-known names and institutions such as Dr Reddy’s Foundation, NVS Reddy, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Poorna Malavath, Yamini Reddy and Dr Chandrashekar Rao, among others.

The high-powered jury, comprising Jayesh Ranjan, Prof Shantha Sinha, MV Foundation founder Dr GV Rao, AIG Hospitals director Pinky Reddy, GVK Group director Suchitra Ella, Bharat Biotech International director Yashwant Jhabakh, founder and chairman of Mahavir Group and Maximus Group CEO Ranadheer Kumar.

The Round Table, an international friendship organisation, was founded in Novwich, England, by Louis Marchesi in 1927. From a small group of eight members, today it has grown to 43,000 members across 52 countries.