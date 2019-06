By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Round Table India will present ‘Pride of Telangana Awards 2019’ for unsung heroes for the second time.

It will honour achievers and felicitate the emerging personalities in the State here on June 29. Aspiring candidates who satisfy the criteria in their respective categories can apply the award or recommend the worthy candidates.

The nominations should be filled online at www.prideoftelangana.com or mailed to info@prideoftelangana.com with supporting documents by June 10.