Priest held for stealing 31 bicycles in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old temple priest, who was a PUBG game addict and accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, was nabbed by the police after it turned out that he had stole 31 bicycles and sold them to make quick money. The Malkajgiri police, who arrested N Sidhartha Sharma alias Siddhu (19), of HB Colony in Moula Ali, said he had stolen 31 bicycles from various places across the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, mostly from Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Neredmet and Malkajgiri.

Siddhu, who worked as a priest in nearby temples, was also addicted to the PUBG game and used to demand money from his mother for his expenses, police said, adding that recently, he had moved out of the house and was staying alone. According to the police, he targeted bicycles that were left in the parking areas of apartments and in front of houses. He sold them to make easy money, said police.

