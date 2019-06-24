Priests perform ‘Varuna Yagam’ for copious rains in Telangana

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Bhadrachalam/Nirmal: Varuna Yagam was conducted by priests at Kasi Annapurnewswara Swamy Temple under the aegis of Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Devesthanam on Monday.

Before the yagam, special prayers and ‘Abhishekam’ were conducted by the priests to the idol of Lord Siva seeking divine intervention for copious rains in the country and Telangana. The priests brought water from the river Godavari amid chanting of Vedas for conducting the yagam. A large number of devotees participated in the yagam.

Priests at the Sri Gnana Saraswati temple in Basar also performed Varuna Yagam seeking rain and prosperity for the State for the well-being of its citizens. They offered special prayers and said the ritual was meant for bountiful rains, flourishing agriculture, besides ensuring well-being of the public. Temple’s governing committee chairman Sharath Pathak and others were also present.