Primacy of privacy must online too

Although the Supreme Court upheld privacy as a fundamental right in a milestone ruling in August 2017, it seems the Central government is unable to reconcile with the judgment and is showing an increasing tendency to pervade privacy of individuals. National security, national interest, fighting terrorism and combating crimes are the new rhetoric to undermine the judgment.

Now the government is planning to access encrypted and private conversation of citizens on social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook. It has already prepared the revised Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules and is set to notify it before January 15. The government told the SC that it wants to usher in a stricter regime and more cooperation from social media intermediaries to combat the spread of pornography, sedition, hate speech, fake news, anti-national activities and terror online.

Anti-national Rhetoric

The term ‘anti-national’ has been extensively used in our country after the BJP government came to power in 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders often use this term in their arguments to take on their critics. In the Crime in India report released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) on November 20, new subheads such as hate crime, lynching, killing order by Khap panchayats, murders by influential people and anti-national elements were included. However, the NCRB has not given any reason for the inclusion of new subheads like ‘Anti-National Elements’ in the report.

Surprisingly, except for the subheads ‘Crime by Northeast insurgents’, ‘left-wing extremists and terrorists,’ there are statistics published in the other new subheads. The Union Home Ministry said the NCRB could not provide certain statistics on lynching, attacks on journalists etc, as they were “unreliable and their definitions are also prone to misinterpretation”. However, the Home Ministry did not explain as to why statistics relating to lynching and attacks on journalists are unreliable? If Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) can collect statistics of media rights violations and attacks on journalists in India and put them in public domain, what prevents the government in assessing and collecting the incidents of attacks on journalists in the country?

Online Armies

Many lawmakers of the ruling party at the Centre and many of the States openly deliver hate speech and incite violence. The government must deal with such cases before they come to social media. Many BJP and its allied organisations’ leaders use social media to spread hate speech, intolerance, etc. They also engage well-organised online armies to troll critics of the government. The Central government seems to be afraid of the power of marketplace of open ideas that the English poet John Milton preached. Milton suggested that restricting speech was not necessary because “in a free and open encounter” truth would prevail.

The government argued in support of Aadhaar in the court that the scheme violated no civil rights. In fact, it said there was no fundamental right to privacy under the Constitution. However, after the court verdict on upholding the right to privacy, the government had no qualms about spinning its position and praising the court’s decision and saying privacy rights were fundamental but not “absolute.” Now Attorney General KK Venugopal claimed in the court that Parliament had empowered the government through section 69(1) of the Information Technology Act to lawfully intercept, monitor and decrypt information through a computer resource. Clarifying on the AG’s claim, Justice Deepak Gupta remarked that the section only allowed the government to lawfully decrypt information and did not entail any obligation on the part of the social intermediary concerned.

Struggle by Media

If we look at the history of mass media in the world, it had to struggle with the establishment to ascertain its primacy. In the early 19th century, the East India Company imposed many restrictions on the press that included licensing. Indian and British liberals protested against this and other restrictions and also moved the Supreme Court in Calcutta. The court later curbed the Company-state’s restrictive acts towards the press in India until the Mutiny of 1857. Until 1694, England had an elaborate system of licensing; the most recent was seen in the Licensing of the Press Act 1662. No publication was allowed without the accompaniment of a government-granted licence.

James Augustus Hicky, the publisher of the first newspaper in India in 1780 from Calcutta, in his weekly described as “A Weekly Political and Commercial Paper open to All Parties but Influenced by None” criticised the policies of Lady Warren Hastings who as then Governor General of India issued an order for seizure of the printing types. Subsequently, in March 1782, the paper was closed. The battle between the free press and authority has continued since then.

Throttling Print

Amnesty International said when the SC upheld the right to privacy as a fundamental right that right to privacy “is closely linked to the exercise of several other rights, from what people say online to who they love to what they eat.” The internet, particularly social media, has opened a vista in the domain of media where everyone can be a self-styled journalist and can express anything s/he likes and reach out to millions of people. It is easy to catch the print media by its neck. The government can throttle them in many ways — by not issuing advertisements, interrupting power supply, harassing through enforcement department, dragging them to the court, etc.

Similarly, it is easy to harass the electronic media as they are comparatively less in number. If we follow the stream of criticisms against Indian TV channels, we will find that 90% of the critics say that many of these channels are now aligning with the powers that be in different degrees. That explains why there is no statutory regulatory regime against the electronic media in the country whereas the print media has the Press Council of India. Why is the government so worried about the contents of social media and wants to regulate them by enacting stricter laws when it has let the electronic media beam direct-to-home without any control?

The concept of privacy is interpreted by the government to justify the idea of a surveillance state. The Attorney General said that a terrorist cannot claim privacy. The terrorists are a minuscule section of the population and the government cannot override fundamental rights like the right to privacy of the people for fear of them. We cannot override the issues of human rights, privacy while dealing with terrorists too.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

