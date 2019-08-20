Prime Minister Modi to visit UAE

By | Published: 12:04 am 10:39 pm

Jeddah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the UAE on Friday on the first leg of his three-day, two-nation tour of the Gulf region to cement political, economic and strategic interests with key Arab countries.

The Prime Minister will also formally inaugurate a Hindu temple renovation work, address a public meeting, launch RuPay card besides releasing commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary during his visit to region. The Indian embassy in Bahrain has announced that NRIs living in Saudi Arabia can also attend Modi’s public meeting in Bahrain. The premier will hold talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on ways to bolster the historic friendship and strategic cooperation between the UAE and India.

From UAE, he will travel to Bahrain on Saturday. During his visit to Bahrain, which will also be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the island country, Modi will meet with Bahrain King Shaikh Hamad Al Khafia and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Modi will launch renovation work of the sprawling Gujarati-style Shreenathji known as Krishna temple, Bahrain’s oldest, dating back nearly 200 years, which is the first Hindu temple in the Gulf.

He will address the Indian diaspora at the National Stadium where a huge crowd of NRIs expected. The Indian Embassy in Bahrain has set up a special website, “http://www.indianpminbahrain.com”www.indianpminbahrain.com, for the occasion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter