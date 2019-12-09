Prince, Anurag wreck Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:32 pm 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad batsmen came a cropper against Mumbai on the first day of the under-16 Vijay Merchant semifinal match in Una (Himachal Pradesh) on Monday.

Prince Badani (5/53) and Anurag Singh (4/28) wreaked havoc as Hyderabad batsmen, barring Mayank Gupta (50), faltered with Mumbai taking the first day’s honours.

Electing to bat first, Hyderabad lost A Avanish and Arnav Kothapally cheaply. But Mayank Gutpa (121 balls) and S Rohit Reddy (22 from 97) revived the innings with a 62-run third-wicket partnership. Prince broke the stand dismissing Rohit while Anurag got rid of Mayank that triggered the middle-order collapse. Hyderabad lost their five wickets in span of nine runs. At stumps, Mumbai were 7/0.

Brief Scores: Semifinals: Day 1: Hyderabad 170 in 83.4 overs (Mayank Gupta 50; Prince Badiani 5/53, Anurag Singh 4/28) vs Mumbai 7/0 in 4 overs.

