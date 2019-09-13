Prince takes to Twitter, tweets to Lady Amitabh

By | Published: 10:12 pm 10:14 pm

Reflecting his humble nature sans airs despite his super stardom, Prince Mahesh Babu displayed a commendable gesture by tweeting to ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayashanti who is on board with him for the latest flick Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. “It all started here, year 1989, location-sets of Koduku Diddina Kapuram, 30 years later…I am working with Vijayashanthigaru once again in #Sarileru Neekevvaru… life has come a full circle(sic),” tweeted Mahesh Babu

It was a time when a stalwart actor in the Indian cinema, Vijayashanthi was ruling the roost as the most sought-after heroine adding to the glory of the box offices with all the frontline heroes at that time.

On the opening day of Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Vijayashanti, speaking to the media, said that it was always an honour to be associated with superstar Krishna.

At the time, she also recollected her entry into the the film industry by being paired with him in Kiladi Krishnudu in 1980, and said how she had yet another opportunity to work with Krishna again and his cute son Mahesh Babu for the first time and wished that Mahesh would become another superstar like his father.

Decades passed after their first film, Koduku Diddina Kapuram, together. And Mahesh Babu turned her best wishes into reality and catapulted into the top order besides amassing a huge fan-following. Vijayashanti, on the other hand, grew in stature with movies like Karthavyam, and Police Lockup.

There was a time when she was treated on a par with her contemporary heroes, and came to be fondly called ‘Lady Amitabh’ because of how she set the cash registers ringing with her presence in a film, just like Amitabh Bachchan.

Surprising the whole industry, she continued with a series of offers and hits, with huge remunerations and replenished the producers with huge dividends. In fact, when Vijayashanthi was occupied with her political obligations, Mahesh Babu started sweeping the theatres and championed to demonstrate his calibre that minted abnormal profits just like his Superstar father.

After a considerably long time, both of them have teamed up once again for Sarileru Neekevvaru which is on sets and timed for release by next Sankranti. In return, Vijayashanti also tweeted to Mahesh Babu appreciating his humble nature and poise, and said how ‘legacy is like a treasure’.

