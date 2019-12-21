Prince tweets in praise of Megastar

By | Published: 8:03 pm

At the onset of 2020, Mahesh Babu’s fans are going to witness a bonanza on January 5 as Megastar Chiranjeevi agreed to grace the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru in LB stadium.

Mahesh Babu tweeted to Megastar on his official Twitter handle and thanked him for accepting their request to be present in the function as the most distinguished chief guest. In his tweet, Mahesh eulogised Chiranjeevi for the latter’s humility in endorsing the invitation.

“I personally thank Chiranjeevi Garu for accepting our hearty welcome to the celebrations of pre-release event of our forthcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. It replenishes our hearts with abundant jubilation when we have your august presence with us in our function.

In fact, it multiplies our happiness. All of our unit will celebrate this event as the most momentous landmark in our lives. Sir, we are looking forward to your cheerful attendance on the evening, In spite of the winter cold, our hearts will be warm when you glitter on the dais,” Mahesh tweeted.

As ‘Lady Amitabh’ Vijayashanti was paired against Chiranjeevi in many milestone hits in the past, the crowds will be left in utter frenzy to behold the combination in pre-release event. The special touch to the event is that Vijayashanti will share the dais as she holds a key role in the film with an equal share of screen time with hero Mahesh Babu. Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit the theatres worldwide on January 11.

