Prince Valiant has the edge in Delhi feature

New Delhi: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Prince Valiant, who had won in Hyderabad, may repeat in the Blazing Ace North India Derby (Grade 3) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 4 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday.
No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Lodge Keeper 1, Turin 2, Dashing Glow 3
2. Spartan X 1, Golden Ticket 2, Mr Singh 3
3. Copa Blanca 1, Angel 2, Organic Sword 3
4. Walk On Brave 1, Kaftan 2, Far Away 3
5. Franco 1, Rapid Decision 2, Raxion 3
6. Prince Valiant 1, Veerabhadra 2, Ashwa Yashobali 3
7. Organic 1, Hope And Glory 2, Ashwa Jagira 3
8. Blue Tiger 1, Race Ka Raja 2, Zelbet 3
Day’s Best: Organic.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.
