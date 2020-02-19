Prince Valiant has the edge in Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 5:41 pm

New Delhi: The LVR Deshmukh-trained Prince Valiant, who had won in Hyderabad, may repeat in the Blazing Ace North India Derby (Grade 3) 1600 metres, a terms for horses 4 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lodge Keeper 1, Turin 2, Dashing Glow 3

2. Spartan X 1, Golden Ticket 2, Mr Singh 3

3. Copa Blanca 1, Angel 2, Organic Sword 3

4. Walk On Brave 1, Kaftan 2, Far Away 3

5. Franco 1, Rapid Decision 2, Raxion 3

6. Prince Valiant 1, Veerabhadra 2, Ashwa Yashobali 3

7. Organic 1, Hope And Glory 2, Ashwa Jagira 3

8. Blue Tiger 1, Race Ka Raja 2, Zelbet 3

Day’s Best: Organic.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.