Prince Valiant, Havelock Cruise please in trials

Published: 12:04 am 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: Prince Valiant, Havelock Cruise and Akashima impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Brilliant View (RB) & Bisate (Gopal Singh) 46, pair handy.

800m:

Gladstone (Trainer) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Gusty Look (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. City Of Wisdom (Kuldeep Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Ice Berrry (B Dileep) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Augenstern (Ritesh) 59, 600/45, looks well. Carmella (Kuldeep Singh) & Mr Shanghai (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, former finished 2L in front. Team Player (Nakhat Singh) & Sporting Smile (Bopanna) 57, 600/43, former to note. Lacrosse (R Ajinkya) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Katya (App) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 1-0, 600/47, well in handy. Versallies (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, more in hand. Lightning Pearl (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Coconut Coast (App) 1-0, 600/47, urged in the last part. Lancashire (Trainer) 1-1, 600/45, urged-a-bit. Arcade Fire (RB) 58, 600/46, well in hand. 2y-(Green Coast/Molecule) (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Waitoma (Akshay Kumar) & Kapell Bruke (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Royal Valentine (Nakhat Singh) & Exponent (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former in good shape. Lombardy (Aneel) & Evon Von Brando (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Akashima (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Prince Valiant (A Joshi) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Mr Baahubali (Trainer) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, good. Staridar (App) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) & Shaquille (Rafique Sk) 14, 800/58, 600/44, former in fine form.

1200m:

Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, more in hand. Avantika (Trainer) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

Monsoon Outer Race Grass

1000m:

Blazer (RB) 1-12, 800/56, 600/39, unextended. City Of Fusion (Rohit Kumar) & Kintsugi (Kuldeep Singh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40, pair finished level. 2y-(Total Gallery/Lake Fairy) (App) & Agilis (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/56, 60039, pair handy. Southern Princess (Ashhad Asbar), Galloping Ganster (Gaddam) & Down Town Gal (Gopal Singh) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, trio finished in close order.

1200m:

Kate (Gopal Singh) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, not extended. Ashwa Bravo (App) & 2y-(Quasar/Alhuda) (G Naresh) 1-27, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/41, pair finished level. Exclusive Art (Koushik) 1-16, 1000/1-2, 800/50, 600/37, impressed. Beyond Limits (App) & Seven Eleven (Ashhad Asbar) 1-28, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41, pair worked well. Barbosella (App) & Durango (P Ajeeth K) 1-26, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair looks well.

1400m:

Flag Of Honour (Akshay Kumar) 1-43, 1200/1-26, 1000/1-11, 800/55, 600/42, not extended. Et Voici (App) & All Star General (Trainer) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former moved well.

1800m:

Golden Fortune (App) 2-5, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, worked well.

Noted on Monday

SAND

600m:

25-2y-Hidden Hope (Ashhad Asbar) 46, moved easy.

800m:

The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. British Empress (K Mukesh) 1-4, 600/47, moved freely. Kasariya Balam (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. One For All (RB) & True Hero (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

Reno Star (K Mukesh) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Minnelli (App) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved well. 2y-(David Livingston/Musk Rose) (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Portstewart (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, maintains form. Original Temptress (RB)1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.

Noted on Sunday

SAND

600m:

80 2y-City Of Passion (Rohit Kumar) 46.5, moved well.

800m:

Minnelli (RB) 1-4, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Mt Davidson (Rohit Kumar) & Dillon (Khurshad Alam) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, former showed out. Havelock Cruise (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45, in good form. Nova Scotia (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

1200m:

Shaquille (Deepak Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well.

1600m:

Miss Marvellous (RB) 2-3, 1400/1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, worked well.

