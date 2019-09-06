Prince Valiant pleases in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:01 am 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: Prince Valiant caught the eye when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Racecourse on Friday morning.

SAND

800m:

Dillon (Deepak Singh) & Hashtag (Rohit Kumar) 58, 600/44, former to note. Red Snaper (RB) 59, 600/45, handy. Ulysses (Ritesh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Mahashakti (SG Prasad) 59, 600/43, fit and well. Phenomenal Cruise (App) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. N R I Striker (RB) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Nazariya (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Kionia (Kunal) 59, 600/43, worked well. Leading Legend (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

1000m:

Gusty Look (App) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/43.5, maintains form. Top Link (App) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, shaped well. Titus (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Lightning Bolt (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, in good shape.

1200m:

Moondancer (Rohit Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/57, 600/42, retains form. Marina Del Rey (RB) & Asteria (Kunal) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/43, pair impressed. Nova Scotia (Kuldeep Singh) & Blazer (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair pleased. Prince Valiant (Aneel) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/43, an attractive display.

