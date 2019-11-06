Prince Valiant, Ruletheworld shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:22 am 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: Prince Valiant and Ruletheworld impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Kenya (RB) 46, moved well.

800m:

Royal Valentine (Nakhat Singh) & Elegant Stroke (Bopanna) 59, 600/45, pair shaped well. City Of Wisdom (Khurshad Alam) & City Of Blossom (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/47, pair not extended. Portstewart (Gaddam) & Castlerock (App) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Barbosella (App) 58, 600/45, not extended. Mehrzad (RB) 59, 600/46, well in hand.

Semper Fidelis (Ritesh) 58, 600/44, not extended. NRI Power (RB) 1-3, 600/47, not extended. Classy Guy (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy.

Recumbentibus (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Bedazzled (App) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Liberate (App) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Celeritas (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Sovet Pride (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Esteva (App) 59, 600/45, maintains form. Horus (Kiran Naidu) & Star Envoy (App) 59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

2y-(Arazan/Queen’s Collection) (khurshad Alam) & Maxwell (Khurshad Alam) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) & Kimberly Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Destined Dynamite (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Amazing Response (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44,

pleased.

Long Range (RB) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/44, good. Be Sure (Bopanna) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Avantika (Trainer) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Phenomenal Cruise (Kiran Naidu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, eased up. Dancing Doll (Ritesh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, shaped well.

Titus (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, handy. Lifetime (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Yours Forever (A Joshi) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Air Strike (RB) 1-13, 800/56, 600/44, impressed. Gusty Note (Aneel) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended.

Rapid Fire (Koushik) & Reno Star (Aneel) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Melting Ice (Nakhat Singh) & Team Player (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) & Sporting Smile (Bopanna) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. 2y-(Arazan/Blue Ribbon) (Rohit kumar) & Hashtag (Kuldeep Singh) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, moved together.

1400m:

Original Temptress (Koushik) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

2y-(Corporate Jungle/Bellezza) (AA Vikrant) & Top Saga (Harinder Singh) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43, pair finished level. Soul Empress (Trainer) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40, well in hand.

1200m:

Crackershow (Rohit Kumar) & Carmella (Khurshad Alam) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, a notable pair. Platts Tour (Gopal Singh) 1-28, 1000/1-12, 800/56, 600/42, handy. Dandy Man (App) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/52, 600/39, well in hand. Seven Eleven (R Downey) 1-26, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/41, strode out freely. Best In Show (R Downey) & London Bridge (Gopal Singh) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/41, pair strode out well. Zamora (Ashhad Asbar) & Siyabonga (R Downey) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, pair fit and well. Man Apart (G Naresh) & Pontius Pilate (App) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, pair fit and well.

1400m:

Galloping Gangster (Ashhad Asbar) & No Compromise (App) 1-39, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, a fit pair. Francis Bacon (P Ajeeth K) 1-32, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/37, impressed. Arc Of History (App) & Ashwa Arjun (G Naresh) 1-42, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41, pair handy. Monterei (Gaddam) & Tough And Go (App) 1-35, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/40, former to note.

Ashwa Yashobali (P Ajeeth K) 1-36, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38, pleased.

1600m:

Honourable Guest (Rohit Kumar) & Sweet Pistol (Khurshad Alam) 1-52, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42, pair not extended. Prince Valiant (P Ajeeth K) & Ruletheworld (App) 1-56, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-17, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38, pair caught the eye.

Tetra Rama (R Downey) 1-50, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/37, strode out well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 4-11-19

SAND:

600m:

2y-(Western Aristocrat/Catherine Linton) (RB) 47, moved easy.

Spice Up (Nakhat Singh) 46, moved well. Paso Robles (RB) 48.5, moved freely.

800m:

Committed Warrior (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. City Of Passion (Rohit Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy.

1000m:

One One One (RB) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form. Crackershow (Kuldeep Singh) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, eased up.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 3-11-19

SAND:

800m:

Secretary (RB) 58, 600/44, speedy. 2y-(Arazan/Ray Of Light) (R Downey) & 2y-(Excellent Art/Southern Bay) (App) 1-3, 600/45, pair moved freely. 2y-Downtown Gal (Gopal Singh) & 2y-(Excellent Art/Heiress) (Ashhad Asbar) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. My Journey (R Downey) & Mozambique (Gopal Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well.

