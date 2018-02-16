Printing press warehouse at Nampally gutted in fire

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: A printing press warehouse was gutted in an early morning fire at Nampally here on Thursday. According to Fire Services officials, the Nampally Fire Station personnel responded to an emergency call received at 7.35 am on the fire at Tulasi Printing Press, said K Tukaram, Station Fire Officer, Nampally.

“Five fire tenders from the Assembly, Secretariat and Gowliguda Fire Stations were sent to the spot. It took nearly three hours to douse the flames,” he said. Nampally police, who reached the spot after being informed by the press’s owners, inspected the site area and collected samples that damaged in the mishap. Tukaram said the incident could be a result of a short circuit, adding that a report would be submitted to the police in a couple of days.

Police booked a case and investigation is on.