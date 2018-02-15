Printing warehouse gutted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:13 am 11:23 am

Hyderabad: A printing press warehouse was gutted in an early morning fire at Nampally here on Thursday.

According to Fire Services officials, the Nampally Fire Station personnel responded to an emergency call received at 7.35 am.

The fire mishap was at Tirumala Printing Press, said Tukaram, Station Fire Officer, Nampally.

“Five fire tenders from Assembly, Secretariat and Gowliguda Fire Stations were sent to the spot. It took nearly three hours to douse the flames,” he said, adding that the situation was brought under control.

Further details are awaited.