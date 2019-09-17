My priority is to score runs for Hyderabad now: Verma

By | Published: 12:05 am 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Buoyed by his success in the just concluded under-19 Asia Cup tournament in Sri Lanka, Hyderabad opener Thakur Tilak Verma is looking forward to the new season ahead.

“It is a wonderful feeling when you are a part of the winning team. We had an exciting final and I felt happy with the way I batted in the tournament. It is a big confidence booster ahead of the new season,’’ said the left-hander, who returned from Colombo on Sunday night.

Verma straightaway joined the Ambati Rayudu-led Hyderabad team at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Monday that is preparing for the Vijay Hazare one-day tournament. “My priority is to get runs for Hyderabad. It will be a big season for me. I feel happy that I’m part of the Hyderabad team. I would like to consolidate my place in team.’’

Talking about his form in the Asia Cup tournament, Verma said he relished his century against Pakistan and his big partnership with opener Arjun Azad in that match. Verma struck 110 off 119 balls while Azad smashed 121 off 111 balls. The two put on 183 runs for the second wicket that gave India a huge total of 305 for 9 in 50 overs.

“It was a very important stand. The conditions were tough in the first session. Pakistan had some good bowlers. We took our time before we dominated the Pakistan bowlers. We enjoyed the partnership,’’ said Verma.

The 18-year-old said the final was a very close one. “Bangladesh gave a good fight but our spinners, led by left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar rose to the occasion.’’

The next big tour for the under-19 team is a tour of South Africa where the World Cup is scheduled to be held in that country. “At present, I’m not thinking about that tour. I would like to focus more in Vijay Hazare tournament.’’

Verma’s coach Salam Bayash of Legala Cricket Academy in BHEL is excited over his trainee’s performance in Asia Cup. “We worked on a few technical aspects of the game. I asked him to stay at the crease and play mostly in the V-region initially. He is a good learner of the game. I was happy with the way he batted in the Asia Cup. He is on the right track. It is all about converting the 50s into big hundreds. That is the key. I hope whenever he gets a chance to play for Hyderabad, he should make some big scores. He has the talent to make it big. The next two-three years are very important as he has to be consistent with the bat and score runs in a big way,’’ he said.

